Watch: In New Video, Kerala Police Demonstrates How to Break the Coronavirus Chain

With a mask and hand sanitiser, Kerala Police has a message for all to “break the chain” of Coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on Twitter, the police have tried to demonstrate how the infection can be prevented by taking few simple steps.

The video begins with a man walking aimlessly on a street, throwing pebbles at a tree when he sees the Coronavirus. Scared, the man runs away and the virus chases him while letting out a devilish laughter. After running some distance, the man stops and turns around confidently. He is flanked by a police officer and a doctor who hand him the sanistiser and face mask.



“We stand by the people,” the text with the video translates. The video has been dedicated to the health workers, media personnel and others who are fighting the pandemic, the police says in tweet.

The first case of Coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala. The total number of the cases is around 40. However, the Kerala government has put up a strong battle to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation, with the police extending its support.

Earlier, it was the video of Kerala cops demonstrating how to wash hands in a dance video.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that all government offices in Kasaragod district would be closed for a week from March 21, while all places of worship and clubs will be closed.

There are 44,390 people under surveillance in the state. Of these, 44,165 are in isolation at home and total of 225 people are hospitalised.