Watch: In Varanasi Temple, Group of Foreigners Recites Hanuman Chalisa to Perfection

If you give the internet free rein, it won’t miss a chance to mesmerise its users with an abundance of captivating material. Social media has repeatedly astounded its users, inspiring the globe with someone’s inspirational narrative and captivating them with many viral trends.

As we move along the trajectory, the internet has this time merged spirituality and international boundaries. Trying to figure out what we’re saying? Well, a video of some foreigners reciting the Hanuman Chalisa has gone viral online.

Yes, you read it right. In addition to memorising the Hanuman Chalisa, they also gave it a unique spin by fusing it with musical instruments. After a Twitter user posted the video, the incident—which happened near Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple came to light.

The Twitter user captioned the video with, “Foreigners recite Hanuman Chalisa in Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi,” while sharing it. The opening scene of the video features five foreigners playing various musical instruments while seated in a temple.

The Hanuman Chalisa is sung by a woman seated in the centre of the group and holding a guitar in her hands. The camera panned to the other members of the group, playing the violin, tabla, and an instrument resembling a jheeka, as she was reciting the Tulsidas verses.

Some of the locals were seen sitting behind the group as they performed. There is no denying that it was incredibly great to see Indian culture influencing people around the world.

Now the comments section is filled with different opinions. While many were astounded to see people who couldn’t even speak Hindi perform a lengthy hymn in Awadhi, others criticised the foreign group for remixing and altering the religious song.

One of the users commented, “No…. this is not the way…..someone tell them…. that’s not a song… that’s a pavitra mantra….”

While another said, “Lovely rendition of Sri Hanuman Chalisa.”

Commendable.

We need to expand ourselves to 2hole heartedly accept and appreciate their sincere efforts.

One more said, “Commendable. We need to expand ourselves to 2hole heartedly accept and appreciate their sincere efforts. No doubt Hanumanji will bless them.”

