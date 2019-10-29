Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: Incredible Footage of Puppy Rescue from Canal in China Wins Internet's Praises

A puppy fell in a deep canal in China and was not able to escape out of it. Its desperate attempts to rescue itself were going in vain.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
WATCH: Incredible Footage of Puppy Rescue from Canal in China Wins Internet's Praises
Screenshot from video tweeted by @PDChina.

There are tragic incidents everywhere around so any news of kindness in humanity lifts our spirits, makes us happy and restores our faith in humanity. A similar incident will fill your heart with warmth and positivity.

A puppy fell in a deep canal in China and was not able to escape out of it. Its desperate attempts to rescue itself were going in vain.

This is when two men got involved in the matter to rescue the puppy.

One of the two carefully leaned down in the water and tried to pull out the little pouch. But it was not working.

However, the man did not give up and kept tugging on the tiny ball of fur.

Then after trying for a while, the man finally succeeded. He was able to catch hold of the puppy and pulled it out of the water.

Watch this adorable and heartwarming video here:

The video was shared by People’s Daily, China on Twitter and has received more than 30 thousand views and was liked over twelve hundred times.

The video has been doing the rounds on social media since then and has won many hearts till now.

People applauded the men for not walking past by and rescuing the soul.

One Twitter user wrote, “Liked your kindness”, while another wrote “See? It doesn’t take much effort to be nice. Well done. Good job. Gambei.”

Calling such incidents to be rare, a third user wrote, “Rare these days but still few people have humanity and good heart!”

