Watch: Incredible Jellyfish-shaped Underwater Roundabout on Faroe Islands Set to Open

The works of the Eysturoyar tunnel network are nearly over and the gates to a spectacular undersea roundabout are about to open. The Eysturoyar tunnel is about 7 miles (11 km) long and connects the islands of Streymoy and Eysturoy in Denmark.

However, as soon as pictures of the roundabout surfaced on social media, people were taken aback by the magnificent giant jellyfish structure in the middle of the roundabout. The blue underwater jellyfish has been decorated with several lights and a ride through the roundabout would be a delight in itself.

According to a report by The Guardian, this roundabout is the world’s first underwater roundabout that goes under the North Atlantic ocean. Not only is it located in the junction between Streymoy and Eysturoy islands, but it is also situated in the geographical centre of the Faroe Islands.

The company behind raising the funds and building the tunnel expect tourists to visit the roundabout just for the sake of witnessing the great artmanship. This tunnel will make it a lot easier to reach the capital of Faroe Islands, Torshavn, from several locations, as per a report by NCC (https://www.ncc.com/media/news/breakthrough-in-the-spectacular-project-eysturoy-tunnel-on-the-faroe-islands/), the contractor firm responsible for working on the Faroe Islands’ tunnel.

Teitur Samuelsen, CEO of Estunlar, the firm overseeing the project, spoke with Fox News on the development. He said the tunnel is being planned to be opened on December 19. He added that the roundabout under the Atlantic Ocean will be decorated by renowned Faroese artist Trondur Patursson. The jellyfish roundabout will have aquamarine lighting and several statues of people dancing the traditional Faroese dance.

This project will help in establishing Torshavn as an international tourist hub. As per The Guardian report, while the whole world was facing economic downfall in the hotel and hospitality business, two new hotels opened up in Torshavn a few months back. With this, the total capacity of the city to accommodate tourists has doubled. So, the experts believe when the travellers make their return to the islands, they will be able to access more of the Faroe Islands.

At present, it takes about 90 minutes to drive along tough and harsh roads around the Skálafjørður fjord to reach the distant, less visited northern islands. After the new tunnel is open, it will cut the driving time from the capital to the fishing port of Klaksvík, which is the second biggest settlement here, in half, thereby reaching the destination in just 45 minutes. This will mean that the tourism revenue is not concentrated in the hands of Torshavn but also other remote cities.