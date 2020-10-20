Watch: Independent Candidate Arrives on a Buffalo to File Nomination for Bihar Elections 2020

Election fever not only pitches political parties against one another, it also gives us a peek into bizarre incidents.

One such incident has come to light from poll bound Bihar, where a candidate arrived on not so normal form of transportation.

The state of Bihar, which is gearing up for a general election, has kicked up momentum among the candidates of various political parties as well as independent. Most of the candidates don’t miss any opportunity to add colour and drama to make their nominations and campaigns interesting.

Nachari Mandal, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur Constituency that comes under Darbhanga district, arrived on a buffalo to file his nomination on Monday.

Mandal was clicked riding on the buffalo before he got down to file his nomination. As he hails from a poor family and didn’t have a four-wheeler, so he decided to ride on a buffalo to reach Darbhanga to file his nomination. Speaking to ANI, Mandal said he comes from the poor and weaker section of the society and he’s the son of a farm labourer.

A video posted by ANI, showed Mandal, surrounded by his supporters, riding a buffalo. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Bihar: Nachari Mandal, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, arrives to file his nomination on a buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9e7lygTqPr — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Mandal said he chose to file his nomination as an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency as the constituents are angry due to the lack of development work done by previous elected legislators. If he gets elected in the Bihar 2020 elections, he will strive to work for the benefit of the farmers and will aim to provide government benefits to the weaker sections.

Mandal is very optimistic about his win and he’s sure the public will give their blessings to him. He said that he’ll do his best to raise the concerns of his constituency in the Bihar assembly, if elected.

The legislative assembly election in Bihar will be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and 7. Counting of votes will begin on November 10