WATCH: Indian-American Teen Tackles Incredibly 'Obscure' Words in Spelling Bee Round

Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night in an awe-inspiring feat. Now, a video has come to light showing some blistering moments from the game, where Harini’s brilliance can be observed at work. Harini, 14, an eighth grader from San Antonio, beat Vikram Raju, 12, a seventh grader from Denver, after she rattled off word after word in a 90-second speed round. She spelled 21 words correctly in that time, compared with 15 for Vikram. The intense video that is going viral now shows Harini tackling spelling after obscure spelling coming her way with grace and élan.

Naturally, most people hadn’t heard most of the words Harini was asked to spell. Many also questioned the utility of such a skill. Others were found jokingly wondering what language it was. Well, either way, Harini stays winning.

THIS IS INTENSE pic.twitter.com/3UKFCkOrdZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 3, 2022

Is this a joke? Are we just making up words now and spelling them? I’ve never heard of any of them. 😂 https://t.co/bPiK76Y6ph — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 4, 2022

Did she memorize the dictionary? Holy crap. This is incredible https://t.co/FHxxJIlLmv — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) June 3, 2022

I was always convinced if I went on a spelling bee, I'd win…. This has just proved to me I COULD NEVER https://t.co/jt7D6VpLad — a⁷ (@knjiminie) June 3, 2022

This is a key & peele sketch. https://t.co/NlXBZoIjKn — Krishna Sai Andavolu (@kandavolu) June 3, 2022

Perhaps some of the most mesmerizing 90 seconds of the culture. https://t.co/2yIDaMPBnD — Samira Ahmed (@sam_aye_ahm) June 3, 2022

This is the greatest competitive performance of our time. https://t.co/36wmX9qJ7i — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) June 3, 2022

What effing language is this https://t.co/r0cp2mLO4M — swami (@kya_to_bhi) June 3, 2022

Harini managed to spell through more words than more than 230 other competitors at the national level, including 12 other finalists. Words in the final rounds included scyllarian, pyrrolidone, Otukian and Senijextee.

Spelling Bee successes reflect well on students, who have kept pace with terms out of botany, medicine, folk art and other specialist realms, so much so that, in 2019, eight students were crowned co-champions. In turn, contest organizers have created new rules in recent years, including a component to test word meaning and the spell-off, a potential “lightning” tiebreaker round.

(With inputs from New York Times)

