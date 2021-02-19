News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»WATCH: Indian Army Gives Their 'Patrolling Ho Rahi Hai' a 'Pawri' Twist in Hilarious Viral Video
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Indian Army Gives Their 'Patrolling Ho Rahi Hai' a 'Pawri' Twist in Hilarious Viral Video

Indian Army joins the 'Pawri' trend. (Credit: Twitter)

A Twitter user posted a video of two Indian Army men who gave the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' phrase their own twist.

Anyone who isn't living under a rock must be aware of the phrase 'pawri ho rahi hai', which has been all over the internet nowadays. 19-year-old influencer from Pakistan, Dananeerr Mobeen, put the world in a ‘pawri’ mood when she shared a video of her and friends on social media.

In the viral video, which has taken the netizens by storm, Mobeen is on a road somewhere in the hills when she points at her car saying, "Yeh hamari car hai",then points at her friends dancing, "aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai" in a different accent.

The phrase is trending all over the social media gaining popularity instantly which doesn’t seem to go away for a really long time. The video was followed by thousands of memes and people came up with their own versions of 'Pawri ho rahi hai..' video, making Mobeen an internet sensation.

If you haven’t already seen the video, check it out here.

Jumping the ‘pawri ho rhi hai’ wagon, a man shared another version of the phrase on Twitter on February 18. A Twitter user posted a video of two Indian Army men who gave the phrase their own twist.

In the 5-second clip, two Army men can be seen in a snow-clad location when both of them say, "yeh hum hain,yeh humari gun hai,"and then pointing the camera towards the mountains to say, "aur yeh humari patrolling ho rahi hai."

Check out the video with caption, "Best #yehhumhai so far."

The clip has been viewed more than 2 lakh times on Twitter and has gained over 8000 likes. Netizens are expressing their love and gratitude to the soldiers in the comments, thanking them for their service.

Another user said that it was one the best version yet.

Most of the users saluted the army for keeping their humor despite the tough conditions.

The 'pawri' trend has been utilised by many sects in spreading out messages and creating hilarious content.


