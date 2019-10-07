Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Indian Army Groove to Garba Track in Chilling Sub-Zero Degree Temperature

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh took to the micro-blogging site to share the amazing video.

Trending Desk

October 7, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Watch: Indian Army Groove to Garba Track in Chilling Sub-Zero Degree Temperature
(Twitter)

Celebrations are at its peak as the whole of India grooves to the festive season. It’s that time of the year when one can see the religious and cultural phenomenon of the country's diverse communities. While the Navratri celebrations are on, the Bengali community celebrates the five-day occasion of Durga Puja. The very essence of the festivities is, it unites people from the different walks of life, beyond religion. To mark the spirit of celebration, a video of Indian Army soldiers is making round on the Internet where they can see performing garba in the chilling sub-zero degree temperature.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh took to the micro-blogging site to share the amazing video. Sharing it on Twiiter, Jitendra Singh wrote, "Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible ... Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari !#Mahanavami #Dussehra"

In the video, soldiers can be seen shaking their legs on a traditional garba track in a snow-capped region. The video has garnered 11.1k views, 811 retweets and 3.6 likes.

On October 6, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, also shared a video of army men grooving to dandiya beats. Posting the same, the entrepreneur wrote, ““Haven’t got any outstanding entries yet to my ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Here’s one that gets my salute...No need to ask how the Josh is! Where is this from, Deepti?”

