WATCH: Indian Army Rescues Two Men Trapped in Chenab, Twitter Lauds Their Heroics

Indian Army earned plaudits for rescuing two youngsters, who got stuck in the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The pictures of the daring rescue were shared by the 16 Corps of the Indian Army on Sunday. The rescue operation video showcases an Army officer rappelling across the river in the dark, guided by a mere light. A strong water current is also spotted roaring past a few feet below him. Fortunately, the police personnel brings the youngsters safely out of the Chenab river. The clip was shared by the Twitter handle of the Northern Command of the Indian Army. In its tweet, the 16 Corps mentioned that the water level in the river was rising at a fast pace. Alongside a bunch of pictures, they wrote, “Indian Army carried out a daring rescue of two youths who got stuck in river Chenab near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district. As the water level was rising at fast pace, soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety.” One of the photographs also showcased an excavator in the middle of the river, while the onlookers are seen observing the operation from the river bank. Another picture showcases an Army officer addressing the media. Take a look:

https://twitter.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/1523125815084421120

Army soldiers had joined the police after getting information about the incident through civil administration. A video of the rescue operation shows soldiers rappelling across the river to rescue the duo, as a strong water current roars past a few feet below him. Watch the video:

https://twitter.com/NorthernComd_IA/status/1523212023030444032

Meanwhile, Twitter is lauding the heroics of the Army personnel who risked his life in order to save the two men. “Good job”, “great work”, “awesome”, “bravo” were some of the tweets shared by the netizens.

https://twitter.com/raomamatha87/status/1523290011407314948

https://twitter.com/Shishpal_IND/status/1523149624458231808

https://twitter.com/NaamShabana786/status/1523163693923835904

What do you think about this rescue operation?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.