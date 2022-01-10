WATCH: Indian Army Troops Perform 'Khukuri' Dance on Snowclad Kashmir Mountain

The brave jawans of the Indian Armed forces stand tall on the borders to safeguard the citizens of the nation. Despite serving in a wide variety of harsh geographical regions of the sub-continent, the army personnel withstand all odds and don’t sweat about it. They are not only known for their incredible combat skills but also stunning moves when it comes to a specific dance that symbolises their strength and courage. One such dance performed by the soldiers of the Indian Army is the ‘Khukuri’ dance. A video of a group of jawans performing a ‘Khukuri’ dance in the snow-clad Kupwara district in north Kashmir is creating buzz on social media. The video clip shared by ANI shows nine Indian soldiers performing the traditional ‘Khukuri’ dance in the snow-covered ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The national flag is seen in the backdrop of the video.

The ‘Khukuri’ dance traces its roots to the Gorkha culture and the dance name derives from ‘Khukuri’ – a small knife with a sharp blade and a wooden handle that symbolises victory, robustness, and power. The Gorkha soldiers usually perform the dance routine showcasing various tricks using the knife while moving to the beat. In the Indian Army, the dance is also performed as a tribute to soldiers for the security they provide.

“Troops of the Indian Army performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir,” read the caption by the news agency.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/147982998736775298

The video has raked in close to four lakh views and thousands of likes on the microblogging site. People started commenting on the tweet as they enjoyed watching the soldiers perform the dance routine.

“Super awesome salute to our brave soldiers,” wrote one user.

Praising the motherland and the soldiers, another user wrote, “Jai Hind ki Sena.”

“They are awesome with around of our flag,” wrote a third.

What did you think of the video?

