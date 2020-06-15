Watch: Indian Family Welcoming a Puppy in Traditional 'Aarti' Style Goes viral

People treat their pets like family members. Humans make clothes for their pets, click pictures and play with them. The things mentioned here are commonly observed, but an Indian family living in the US did something out of the box for their pet, a little dog.

The family welcomed the new member following traditional Indian customs. A video of the welcome ceremony is doing rounds on social media.

The video, which was uploaded on TikTok, shows a man holding the two-month-old puppy in his hands and a woman with a puja thali performing aarti. The woman is also seen putting tilak on the puppy’s head.

As it progresses, the family can be seen doing the ultimate filmy welcome rituals. They put the dog on a thali having red dye to treasure its paw marks on a handkerchief.

In the clip, the title track from the iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham can be heard playing in the background.

The clip has received an overwhelming response on social media. The video has garnered over 225K likes and 3K comments.

Sharing the clip, the puppy’s owner named Riya wrote, “welcome home benji.”

In her bio, the woman mentions that she is the dog’s mother not sister.

She has put out many videos of her puppy, wherein it is seen taking a walk and doing cute things.

One video on the woman’s TikTok profile shows the pup running towards a family member, who caresses its hair.



