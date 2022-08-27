WATCH: Indian Idol Contestant Singing 'Aashiq Banaya' Will Give Himesh Reshammiya Nightmares

Popular musicians Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and many other gems of the music industry began their journey by auditioning for singing on reality TV shows. While some auditions go on to become remarkable, many become viral for all the wrong reasons. A throwback clip of Farah Khan, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam judging one of the most embarrassing performances during the audition round for one of the seasons of Indian Idol is going viral and has left netizens in splits.

In the video, a participant with no singing talent goes on to deliver a funny rendition of Aashiq Banaya Aapne. In the chorus segment, the participant uses a hilarious pitch to end the lyrics, though embarrassing it becomes a mode of entertainment for everyone around.

What might have become a moment of discouragement for the participant, soon becomes one of the hilarious memories of his entire life when all the judges join his performance and imitate his hilarious pitch. The viral video what shared with a funny caption that read, “When my friend tries to sing a song.” Take a look at the viral audition below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cgq6bTjPyyC/

The now-viral video even caught the attention of Farah Khan, who in response hit the like button of the post. Meanwhile, many users took to the comment section to add their own funny anecdotes to the clip. One said, “Bathroom singers be like,” another added, “My ears are bleeding.” A section of the internet also praised the participant by hailing it as the ‘Best audition’. A netizen added that the man in the clip show everyone how to sing Aashiq Banaya Aapne right.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne was a rage at the time of its release. Featuring Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi’s sizzling love chemistry, the track was crooned by Himesh Reshammiya in collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal. Penned by Sameer, the lyrics of the song captures the essence of falling madly in love.

