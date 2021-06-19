WATCH: Indian Man's Quick Reflexes Prevent Auto From Falling on Side

If you think of a superhero, what image comes to your mind? For most of us who have grown up with the influence of film and cinema, a superhero will basically be someone who stands out from everybody. Tall, well-built and probably with a cape that just completes his/her superhero looks. But in this video that has been getting everyone’s attention on Twitter, a ‘superhero’ looks like just any other common chap. What makes him special are not his looks or appearance but the fact that he saved people’s lives with his act. The 8-second viral clip which was shared on Twitter by @DoctorAjayita shows an incident of a narrow lane where a man dressed in a shirt and lungi is seen standing on the side, probably feeding an animal. Suddenly a high speeding auto-rickshaw takes a turn in the lane and is about to trip and roll over. However, the man quickly sees this and pushes the auto in its normal position saving the lives of the passengers sitting inside. The video which was filmed by CCTV camera ends with the auto moving away normally. We don’t know if the auto driver stopped to say thanks to this man who probably saved his life.

Watch the viral video here:

In India, anyone could be a superhero. pic.twitter.com/25gHcTo8Mk— Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 17, 2021

Since being first shared on Twitter on June 17, the video so far has got over 1.3 lakh views with 14.7 thousand likes. The reply section of the tweet has been flooded with comments lauding the heroics of the man. “Presence of mind at a particular time is more important. He handled the situation tactfully without any harm to self. No doubt he is hero but more than that, a great intelligent man," wrote a user praising the presence of mind of the man.

