WATCH: Indian Priest Dons 'Tulsi-Neem' Mask, Says Herbs Have 'Medicinal Benefits'

Amidst spiralling COVID-19 figures in the country, several ‘jugaadu’ ideas have come into the limelight. Some were extremely bizarre and hilarious while some left us in laughter. Whatever the reason be, social media has always been enjoying these viral videos. ‘Jugaadu’ ideas are a clever way of doing things by reducing the hard work that goes into it. These ideas include transforming an old refrigerator into a disinfectant chamber to making masks with mics instilled for proper communication. When it comes to masks and maintaining social distancing, people have indeed put on their creative thinking caps.

A new addition to this never-ending list has gone viral and has impressed the netizens. IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared a video of a priest on his Twitter handle and in no time, it went viral. The clip features a priest wearing a unique, innovative (and ineffective) mask, which is made of neem and tulsi leaves along with a net to hold it all together.

While sharing the ‘mask and medicine’ video, IPS officer termed it a 'jugaad' and wrote that he is not sure whether this mask will help or not. He further in the post wrote that necessity is a mother of “jugaad."

The video is of Uttar Pradesh, where a man asks a priest about the mask he was wearing. In reply, the priest highlighted some obvious medicinal benefits of the two herbs. He further claimed that the ‘neem and tulsi’ masks are far better (no, they are not) than usual surgical and cloth masks as they can help to cure the disease.

Herbal, biodegradable, eco friendly or perhaps virus friendly mask…— harshbir singh kohli (@harshbirk) May 23, 2021

आयुर्वेदिक मास्क— Lokesh Kumar (@LokeshK93864735) May 23, 2021

Natural mask— Prakash Agarwal (@Prakash33916155) May 23, 2021

The video has over 1,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were amazed at the innovation and multi-purposes that the mask served. One of the users wrote that it was a herbal, biodegradable, eco-friendly mask. Some users called it ‘ayurvedic’ mask, while some termed it as ‘natural.'

