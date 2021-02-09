Watch: Indian Soldier Plays Drums in This Viral Video, Leaves Internet Awestruck

Whenever there is a mention of Indian Army, the image of soldiers comes to our minds, mostly holding guns and stationed at borders to keep our nation safe. Quite often, their duty overshadows the fact that they are humans who are born with many talents which may not come to limelight. How often have you seen videos of army men singing, dancing or doing any recreational activity to simply enjoy their best?

One such video has come forward on Twitter, capturing the nation's attention and respect, in which a soldier can be seen playing drums casually making rest of the soldiers fascinated by his talent. The two and a half minutes long clip was shared by a Twitter handle called Soldierathon on February 9 and since then, it has caused quite a roar on the social media site.

In the video, Indian soldier named Sam K Daniel is rocking his colleagues as he is sitting on a chair and playing drums. Not only has he captured everyone’s attention, they seem to be grooving with him as he jumps from one tune to another flawlessly. Few moments later, he can be seen playing the drums as well as rotating both the drumsticks in his hands at the same time. The tricks and his rhythm is mesmerizing. Soldiers standing in a circle around him seem stunned and impressed by his unique skills.

Super Talented Indian Soldier Sam K. Daniel@narendramodi Prime Minister Sir can you make him famous?Jai Hind @adgpi pic.twitter.com/11QkW2mS65— Soldierathon (@Soldierathon) February 8, 2021

The video has impressed the audience online as well. It has been viewed more than 67,000 times, with over 8000 likes and has almost 2000 retweets. Netizens in awe of the talented soldier and couldn’t stop themselves from praising his skills

His hands wow! Superbly talented @ndtv— Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) February 8, 2021

Talent can never be hidden. Made me have goosebumps, may you thrive— Jagnya Prakash Rath (@drjrath) February 8, 2021

Amazing and Superbly talented soldier !!— Patriotic Maverick (@RDhulubulu) February 8, 2021

You have already made him famous — Jai Sri Ram (@JaiSriR23742967) February 9, 2021

One of the users wrote that 'his brother is already famous as he is protecting our motherland'.

Our brother is already famous because he is protecting our motherland !— Shajieel Ravindran (@shajieel) February 8, 2021

Services are full of such talents. Kudos soldier. — Sameer S Satavahana ⚓ (@sssatvahana) February 8, 2021

The comment section is filled with people singing praises for Indian Army and most of the people wrote 'Jai Hind' in the section.

Jai Jawan..Jai Hindustan....— Santhosh Sagar (@Santhos71936187) February 8, 2021

Beautiful, isn't it?