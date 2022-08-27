WATCH: Indian Soldiers Dance to Sidhu Moose Wala Song Played by Pak Army Across Border

Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s musical legacy is now bringing cheer across the India-Pakistan border. Music crosses boundaries, and in this case, the boundaries aren’t just metaphorical. In a video shared by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, Indian Army personnel could be seen dancing to the beats of Moose Wala’s ‘Bambiha Bole’, which was being played on speakers by Pakistani soldiers across the border. It was an extraordinary sight of amity and brought cheer across Twitter, where it was shared by Dhaliwal with the caption, “Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide!”

Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

A song and an artist uniting countries https://t.co/CSr0A7m7uQ — harsh kumar (@harshku93262932) August 27, 2022

Haha culture has no borders. https://t.co/iO4GJpPlu9 — abhi garg (@abhigarg1993) August 27, 2022

Impressive… Music has no boundaries ❤️❤️👍 https://t.co/UFvRFPfl3e — Manoj Kumar Kar (@Max_Da_Darklord) August 26, 2022

Only art can bridge differences… https://t.co/ZCOkGGX3we — Thevar Steffy (@ThevarSteffy) August 26, 2022

I wish all our disputes could be settled with a good dance off! #SidhuMooseWala https://t.co/mUIYDquRUB — Ruchi Kumar روچی کمار रूची कुमार (@RuchiKumar) August 26, 2022

Haha!

This is again one of the best thing i saw today

"Divided by border, united by music"#IndianArmy Soldiers dance as #SiddhuMoosewala's song played by #Pakistani Soldiers across the border. https://t.co/jBevfQVYTU — Manav Chhatwani (MAC) 🇮🇳 (@manavchhatwani_) August 26, 2022

Recently, in another stellar instance of Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy living on, the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony at Birmingham got a new dimension with the many Punjabi songs playing there, including ‘295’ by Moose Wala.

Music regularly transcends borders between India and Pakistan. As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, a wish coming across the border won hearts on the Internet. Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan sent a special wish for India on the occasion. With the backdrop of some serene mountains and greenery, Khan played the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana on his Rabab. “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border,” he wrote in the caption of his video.

Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

As Khan struck a chord of harmony, people from both nations lauded the beauty of the instrumental.

