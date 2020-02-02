Watch: Indians Quarantined for Coronavirus Wear Masks and Dance after Rescue from Wuhan

The joy of being home was never more evident as on the faces of some of the Indians who have been flown back from Wuhan and quarantined at a camp in Manesar. A video of some of them dancing at the camp despite being quarantines and wearing face masks is going viral on social media.

On Saturday, a total of 647 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan via Air India flights and brought back to the country to to be quarantined and checked for symptoms of he deadly coronavirus that originated from Wuhan. Approximately 300 of these people were put up at the specially equipped facility in the capital.

In a video that has been going viral, the men can be seen wearing face masks and dancing joyously at having made it back to their home country.

Those quarantined at the the camp will be kept under observation for 14 days and released if symptoms do not appear until then. Everyone at the facility including doctors and other medical and administrative staff have been instructed to wear three-layer masks.

Kerala today confirmed the second case of Coronavirus even as the death toll in China has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organisation that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations.

The second patient in Kerala reportedly has a travel history. The patient has been admitted to an isolation ward and is currently stable.

