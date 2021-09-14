WATCH: Indigo Air Hostess’ Dance To Viral Sri Lankan Song In Flight Goes Viral

Manike Mage Hithe sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva turned into an overnight sensation. The song released in May has racked up millions of views. An IndiGo air hostess has become instantly popular after her performance to the number went viral online.

Aayat Urf Afreen recorded her dance video inside an empty flight and shared a clip of the act on Instagram on August 28. She is one of the thousands of social media users who have contributed to the massive popularity of the Sinhala song. Dressed in her uniform and protective robe, she danced in the aisle of the flight during a long halt. “Long halts! aur crew thoda sa dance na karein (Long halt, and how is it that the crew doesn’t dance) Thanks to Jodi Anoorabh for these lovely steps,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTHbjhlK8cZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The performance has collected over 2 million likes and several comments on Instagram. Users of the photo-sharing platform have loved her dance steps as well as her charming expressions while lip-syncing the song.

Aayat, who has 151k followers on Instagram, frequently shares stunning images from her photoshoots, snippets from her holidays and dance videos. In her bio, Aayat describes herself as a stewardess and a monotheist. In addition to being a great dancer, she enjoys photography and is also an entrepreneur and a YouTuber. Her YouTube channel is called ‘Life camera Aafreeeen!’ which has 622 subscribers.

Manike Mage Hithe, rendered by Sri Lankan singer-rapper Yohani with Satheeshan, released covers in several regional languages, including Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version is created by Yohani and Indian singer-rapper Muzistar. The original cover of the song is produced by Chamath Sangeeth.

Many popular Bollywood stars have shared their own versions while enjoying the song. The list includes Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff andParineeti Chopra, among others.

