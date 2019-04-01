Watch: Indigo Pilot Films ISRO's PSLV Launch from Inside Cockpit in Mid Air, Twitter Cheers
Captain Karun Karumbaya spotted the launch of the EMISAT satellite from a distance of 50 nautical miles from Sriharikota while he was inside the plane's cockpit.
Source: Twitter/ISRO
While it may appear to be an April Fools' Day prank to many, Captain Karun Karumbaya did indeed spot the launch of the EMISAT satellite from a distance of 50 nautical miles from Sriharikota, the site of the launch.
In the 44-second clip, the pilot can be heard announcing to the passengers "Ladies and gentlemen, on the right look outside the window you can see the PSLV launch. It is a rocket taking off”. He went on to say "Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing,” as the launch proceeds.
The video has since been going viral on social media. Some even compared the impressive feat to something out of the Hollywood's 2014 space drama "Interstellar".
PSLV launch as seen by Capt Karun Karumbaya, ex 224 Sqn, from the cockpit of his Indigo A - 320! The aircraft was 50nm from the launch site.— Manoj Kumar Channan (@manojchannan) April 1, 2019
@ashwinichannan pic.twitter.com/Kbco5u8HTW
Today’s launch of PSLV captured by Gp Capt Karumbaya, from cockpit of Airbus 320, IndiGo...Karumbaya is an ex Indian Air Force officer. https://t.co/aOgMg1d04H— danvir (@sikhli) April 1, 2019
Unique experience.. this is sooper awesome!!! #PSLVC45 #ISRO— Sankar Arumugam (@SArumugam2017) April 1, 2019
An Insterstellar type experience..India is surely becoming a spacegiant...hoping chandrayaan 2 also flies this month 🙂🙂— Anu (@anu_led) April 1, 2019
2/ thats the pic #pslv launch seen by #indigo pilot#PSLVC45— ormiga (@ormiga) April 1, 2019
by#isro
of#india pic.twitter.com/B30afMn9kD
PSLV launch seen by Capt Karun from the cockpit of Indigo 320. https://t.co/0hrN4QnlTp— India Strategic (@IndiaStrategic) April 1, 2019
Now this is called amazing!#PSLV launch captured by Capt Karun Karumbaya, ex 224 Sqn, from Indigo #A320's #cockpit which was 50nm from the launch site. https://t.co/vjPTGBZnbJ— Vishwas Dass (@VishwasDass) April 1, 2019
The EMISAT satellite was launched along with 28 nano satellites of global customers from Sriharikota, a mission which would witness the agency placing payloads in three orbits and conducting space experiments for the first time. The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement. ISRO too posted pictures of the successful launch.
🇮🇳 Mission Accomplished! 🇮🇳— ISRO (@isro) April 1, 2019
🙏 Thank You for your support 🙏#PSLVC45#ISROMissions pic.twitter.com/KCOsPKAVpt
🇮🇳 #ISROMissions 🇮🇳— ISRO (@isro) April 1, 2019
The photo and tech teams at SDSC, SHAR in Sriharikota captured these two images from today's #PSLVC45 launch. pic.twitter.com/vUZLHbKGcR
The launch comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the success of 'Mission Shakti' in which India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. Addressing the nation, the prime minister said India's action was not directed against any country.
