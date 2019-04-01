LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Watch: Indigo Pilot Films ISRO's PSLV Launch from Inside Cockpit in Mid Air, Twitter Cheers

Captain Karun Karumbaya spotted the launch of the EMISAT satellite from a distance of 50 nautical miles from Sriharikota while he was inside the plane's cockpit.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Watch: Indigo Pilot Films ISRO's PSLV Launch from Inside Cockpit in Mid Air, Twitter Cheers
Source: Twitter/ISRO
An Indigo airlines pilot is going viral on social media after he spectacularly captured the launch of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from INSIDE the plane's cockpit on April 1.

While it may appear to be an April Fools' Day prank to many, Captain Karun Karumbaya did indeed spot the launch of the EMISAT satellite from a distance of 50 nautical miles from Sriharikota, the site of the launch.

In the 44-second clip, the pilot can be heard announcing to the passengers "Ladies and gentlemen, on the right look outside the window you can see the PSLV launch. It is a rocket taking off”. He went on to say "Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing,” as the launch proceeds.

The video has since been going viral on social media. Some even compared the impressive feat to something out of the Hollywood's 2014 space drama "Interstellar".






















The EMISAT satellite was launched along with 28 nano satellites of global customers from Sriharikota, a mission which would witness the agency placing payloads in three orbits and conducting space experiments for the first time. The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement. ISRO too posted pictures of the successful launch.







The launch comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the success of 'Mission Shakti' in which India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. Addressing the nation, the prime minister said India's action was not directed against any country.

