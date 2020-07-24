Watch: IndiGo Pilot’s In-flight Tamil Announcement Turns Him into an Internet Star

Days after a video of Indigo ground staff dancing to the tunes of a Allu Arjun song went viral, a new clip which has left netizens mind blown shows how a pilot of the same airline made the in-flight announcements in Tamil.

First Officer Captain G Priyavignesh left the passenger on a Chennai to Madurai flight amazed. What is more fascinating is the fact he not only made the announcement in Tamil but also donned the cap of a travel guide. He mentioned a couple of flyer landmarks such as the spot where River Cauvery splits into Kollidam tributary, the famous Srirangam temple among other things.

Sharing the over three minutes long clip on Facebook, the Indigo pilot wrote, "My TAMIL Announcement on MADURAI bound IndiGo Flight." The video till now has been liked by over three thousand people.

Unsurprisingly, netizens showered all their praise very liberally in the comments section. Some people have also commented in Tamil, expressing how proud they feel and how nice this gesture was.

Majority of the people have called his act 'super', 'awesome'. A person wrote, "Congratulations pilot really wonderful u r the Tamil language Announced inside flight" while another one said, "Perfect .love that you spoke in Tamil and also help fellow passengers visiting Madurai to have watch full fly. Kudos .i have heard about when flying overseas, alps etc .but this nativity make me feel good."