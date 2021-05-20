Watch: Influencers Break into a Fight at YouTubers Vs TikTokers Conference in US

YouTube and TikTok are undeniably the two most popular digital platforms. Influencers from both domains always seem to lock horns in the race to outshine from another. Recently, two influencers got into a brawl during the YouTube VS TikTok conference held in Miami, Florida.

The press conference was held on May 18, ahead of the boxing competition being marketed as a “Battle of the Platforms". This social-media star boxing boom is set to be between a group of TikTokers and YouTubers. The event was organised for fighters to have their say and meet their opponents.

Two social media stars Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall, who will be fighting in the ring on the main event on June 12, first engaged in a war of words and expressed their anger for one another. A few minutes later, the tension between the two escalated to the extent that they end up fighting, and soon there was an all-out brawl.

Bryce Hall & Austin McBroom get into a fight during the YouTubers vs. TikTokers press conference, causes a whole scene pic.twitter.com/mhH0cNLWea— DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 18, 2021

The situation went out of hands and people had to interfere to stop the fight. After the press conference too, the two continued their heated face-off but this time on digital media.

glad your security was there to push me off of you ! after im done with you i got a better fight next so im not worried https://t.co/JZBCYiT6DK— Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 18, 2021

McBroom 28, is a family vlogger and founder of The ACE Family channel, while Hall, 21, is one of TikTok’s biggest stars who has over 19.5 million followers. Their earlier sparring on social media has now spiralled into a full-fledged event. However, both YouTube and TikTok are not associated with this event.

As per INSIDER , this YouTube boxing event was first started in 2018, when YouTubers KSI (whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams) and Joe Weller fought in London in February 2018.

According to a press release, the event will also feature performances from musicians who are yet to be announced. It will stream on LiveXLive, the platform involved in producing and distributing fights. It will also be a pay-per-view event.

