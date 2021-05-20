buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Watch: Influencers Break into a Fight at YouTubers Vs TikTokers Conference in US
1-MIN READ

Watch: Influencers Break into a Fight at YouTubers Vs TikTokers Conference in US

Video grab of brawl being broken out between TikTok and YouTube influencers in US. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of brawl being broken out between TikTok and YouTube influencers in US. (Credit: Twitter)

The press conference of TikTokers vs YouTubers was held in Florida, ahead of the boxing competition being marketed as a 'Battle of the Platforms'.

YouTube and TikTok are undeniably the two most popular digital platforms. Influencers from both domains always seem to lock horns in the race to outshine from another. Recently, two influencers got into a brawl during the YouTube VS TikTok conference held in Miami, Florida.

The press conference was held on May 18, ahead of the boxing competition being marketed as a “Battle of the Platforms". This social-media star boxing boom is set to be between a group of TikTokers and YouTubers. The event was organised for fighters to have their say and meet their opponents.

Two social media stars Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall, who will be fighting in the ring on the main event on June 12, first engaged in a war of words and expressed their anger for one another. A few minutes later, the tension between the two escalated to the extent that they end up fighting, and soon there was an all-out brawl.

RELATED STORIES

The situation went out of hands and people had to interfere to stop the fight. After the press conference too, the two continued their heated face-off but this time on digital media.

McBroom 28, is a family vlogger and founder of The ACE Family channel, while Hall, 21, is one of TikTok’s biggest stars who has over 19.5 million followers. Their earlier sparring on social media has now spiralled into a full-fledged event. However, both YouTube and TikTok are not associated with this event.

As per INSIDER, this YouTube boxing event was first started in 2018, when YouTubers KSI (whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams) and Joe Weller fought in London in February 2018.

According to a press release, the event will also feature performances from musicians who are yet to be announced. It will stream on LiveXLive, the platform involved in producing and distributing fights. It will also be a pay-per-view event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 20, 2021, 14:54 IST