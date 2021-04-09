WATCH: Instagram Influencer Spots Cristiano Ronaldo at Hotel, Shares Video with a 'DDLJ' Twist

If you are a football fan, then spotting the legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo will perhaps be a more-than-special event in your life. A popular Instagram account run by content creator Snehil Dixit Mehra has shared video snippets in which one can see that she has spotted Ronaldo from a close distance at a hotel in Serbia. In a reel video shared on her Instagram handle, she has combined Ronaldo’s video with a popular dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starring movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

In the reel, one can see Ronaldo climbing a flight of stairs with his teammates. He is wearing a light blue jacket with a pair of black lowers. To complete his look, the legendary football has carried a light grey backpack. To add to the fun element, she has chosen the evergreen ‘Palat Palat Palat’ dialogue from the 1995 film. She has also put a colourful ‘love this’ GIF on the short clip.

As expected, the post has garnered all kinds of hilarious reactions. A bunch of football fans have also mentioned how they are jealous of this chance spot. A person wrote, “Why am I so jealous of you aunty," another user on a rather funny note said, “Kaisi hai pagali re tu , mein haas haas ke repeat mode mein dekhti reh gayi! just saying you are sometimes too cute an hilarious! kudos to you n your confidence keep bringing in such humour you light up many hearts."

In another post, beauty revealed that she and Ronaldo are staying in the same hotel. In the short clip, the footballer can be seen autographing jerseys for kids. The viral video garnered a lot of attention from football addicts, who in the comments mentioned that they were quite jealous of her.

One person who seemed to be a die-hard fan said, “I’m dying…dying dying dying." A bunch of users have also asked the social media star to extend their greetings to the football legend.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here