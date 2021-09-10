WATCH: Instagram's Favourite 'Dancing Dadi' Grooves to 'Cutie Pie' With Granddaughter

Instagram's popular dancing dadi Ravi Bala Sharma is back with another dance video and this time, she is not alone. Ravi Bala has been joined by her granddaughter Myra in delivering an energetic performance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's hit song Cutie Pie, and the video is an absolute treat to witness. The duo is seen matching the steps of the original video of the song that featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan.

Introducing Myra to her Insta-fam in the caption of the video, Ravi Bala wrote, "Dancing with my cutie pie granddaughter, Myra."

The dance partnership of Ravi Bala with her granddaughter has left the internet impressed and their video has received over 78,000 views within a few days of the upload. With over 8,000 likes, the comment section of the clip has been flooded with lovely compliments by Instagram users.

While some users posted their appreciation for the dance of both the 'cutie pies', others were blown away by Ravi Bala's energy at this age. Sharing her comment, a user wrote, "Both of you are having awesome energy."

Others chose to drop their reactions using heart and fire emoticons. However, this is not the first such video featuring Ravi Bala that has gone viral on the internet. Her Instagram profile is filled with similar dance videos with thousands of views.

Earlier, Ravi Bala's dance on Koi Ladka Hai song from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai had created a storm on the internet. Dressed in a pink Indian suit, the grandmother is seen matching the steps of the original song that was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The video garnered over a million views along with nearly 60,000 likes on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSCYAPGJhRG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ravi Bala's energy at 64 years is an example that age is just a number when you have the will to try new things and follow your passion.

