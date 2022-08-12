WATCH: Internet is Loving This Little Boy For His Antics With Bride And Groom at Kerala Wedding

Indian weddings are an amalgamation of a series of rituals that begins weeks before the arrival of the big day. Be it pre-wedding functions or ancestral customs, little things add up to make a grand affair that witnesses the holy union of two people. However, sometimes rituals turn hilarious which goes on to become one of the most memorable events of a wedding function. Something similar happened at a function of a couple from south India. The video of the wedding has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens in splits.

In the video, a bride and a groom are seen waiting outside what appears to be a church. In a Christian wedding ceremony, the tradition of appointing a flower boy and a flower girl has been followed for centuries. A majority of people allow their little relatives to take up the responsibility because they make the tradition more adorable. The viral groom and the bride in question seem to have followed the same and their decision turned out to be quite memorable moments of their wedding ceremony.

Here is the video:

Children are unpredictable, there’s no telling when they will become cranky and throw tantrums. However, things become a tad bit embarrassing when they decide to do it in public. Now, the flower boy of the groom and the bride decided to throw a little tantrum while fulfilling one of the wedding rituals. Decked up in their stunning wedding ensembles, the couple is seen waiting to receive a flower garland, while the bride gets it easily from her designated flower girl but the groom has it the hard way.

The little boy who is asked to give the flower garland to the groom misunderstands the ritual and by mistake wears it himself. This leaves everyone breaking into a burst of laughter and what happens next only makes it more hilarious. After the major goof-up, the little boy is asked to rectify his mistake but in return, he decides to throw a tantrum at the exact moment. The little boy refuses to give the flower garland to the groom, and the latter had to put it on himself. The bride in the background, who witnessed the funny event, can be seen laughing hilariously. Watch the viral clip here:

