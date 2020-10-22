WATCH: IPL Theme Song Produced Out of a Chicken Goes Viral and It is a Work of Art

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most-watched cricket tournaments across the world. Cricket lovers wait for a complete year to watch their favourite players in IPL. Many people enjoy watching the tournament on TV, while some go to stadiums to view the clashes.

Over the years, everything associated with the tournament has got popular, including its theme song. Recently, music composer Mayur Jumani shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen holding a rubber chicken toy in front of the microphone.

The video also shows him mashing up the squeaky sound from the chicken toy into the theme song.

Putting out the clip, he wrote, “IPL theme's secret revealed. It was the chicken all along.”

Netizens seem to have liked the video as the post has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes.

They have also flooded the post with comments.

Responding to the video, one user wrote that Jumani is a genius, while another person dropped fire emojis.

A user only dropped laughing emojis. One netizen simply said, “wow.”

This year, the IPL is being played without the presence of supporters in stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organisers have made some arrangements to make viewers feel that IPL 2020 is taking place in normal times. Whenever a wicket goes down or a boundary is hit, cheerleaders appear on a display screen.

Before the commencement of the tournament, an anthem was also released to give a sense to the audiences that things will get back to normal. The anthem titled Ayenge Hum Wapas (We will be back) talks about how stadiums will be once again filled by fans.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is taking place in the UAE at three locations – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. It started on September 19 and will conclude on November 10. Till now, 39 matches have been played and the tournament is approaching towards the next stage.