WATCH: Iranian Group Recreates Iconic 'Sholay' Scene, Video Wins Hearts of Bollywood Fans

Bollywood has its fans not only in India but in the Middle East as well. And expressing their love for the Hindi film industry is a video from Iran that shows a group of family and friends indulging in a Sholay inspired play.

Reenacting one of the famous scenes from the 1975 movie the group is seen playing the roles of Gabbar Singh, the villain, and his gang of dacoits of Rampur. While a woman is seen draped in a green saree playing the role of Hema Malini’s Basanti who dances to, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan Mai Nachungi’ in front of a shackled man who plays the role of Dharmendra also known as Veeru in the film. The tweet was posted on the microblogging site by a user called Sheri last week.

In a series of three videos, the user showed how the group of Iranian people expressed their love for the Bollywood movie. The Twitter thread has certainly caught the attention of the Indian twitter who are impressed with the close resemblance to the movie’s scene. One of the videos has garnered over 146.1k views and over 3k likes since it was posted on the social media platform.

Beautiful!! This is the Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and on top of all the absolute Bollywood gem that was Sholay (1975), which is the film that these party goers are humorously reenacting. Made my day https://t.co/tRBIs9C4WO— Shivam Batham (@ShivamBatham) March 29, 2021

love from Bollywood https://t.co/ziVr6qqAnr— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) March 29, 2021

Reacting to the tweet, one user described it as “Beautiful!!” He further mentioned that the video shows an Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and that too had the absolute honour of watching Bollywood gems like Sholay (1975), which is the film that the Iranian party-goers are humorously reenacting. The tweet certainly made his day.Bollywood director Onir who made movies like Bas Ek Pal, My Brother Nikhil and more also commended the video and sent his love to the Iranian fans of Sholay.

While many users commended the cultural integration that the Iranian group showed, others pointed out how Gabbar’s men are roaming around with kids toys as weapons.

Absolutely heart warming - iconic Sholay in a themed party (Persian)..Amen to Cultural integration of the world https://t.co/U4SDA8RLKe— Bharat Kaul (@BharatBKaul) March 29, 2021

Another wrote how Bollywood can truly transcend cultural barriers across the nations.