Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Watch: Iranian Men Dance to Popular Tamil Song in Viral Video

Even Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, vowed to follow suit and make the dance warm-up his “new morning routine.”

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Iranian Men Dance to Popular Tamil Song in Viral Video
Image: Twitter/ Anu Sehgal
Loading...

A group of Iranian men have proven that music indeed transcends boundaries. In a video that has gone viral and won the hearts of many netizens, the men are seen dancing to Shankar Mahadevan-sung ‘Mambazhamam Mambazhamam’ from the Tamil film Pokkiri as they warm up for some exercise in the gym.

The undated two-minute long video was first posted on Twitter by Anu Sehgal on August 12 and has since collected over 9,000 Retweets and over 30,000 Likes.

A slightly extended version was posted by another Twitter user in the comment section and shows the fitness enthusiasts perfectly nailing some Tollywood-style dance moves as they groove to the hit song.

Many netizens who commented on the posts said the videos were proof of music’s ability to transcend borders and bring different cultures together.

And even Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, vowed to follow suit and make the dance warm-up his “new morning routine.”

Released in 2007, Pokkiri was directed by Prabhu Deva as the Tamil remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokir. It starred Vijay and Asin in the lead roles with Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vadivelu, Sriman and Napoleon playing supporting roles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram