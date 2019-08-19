Watch: Iranian Men Dance to Popular Tamil Song in Viral Video

A group of Iranian men have proven that music indeed transcends boundaries. In a video that has gone viral and won the hearts of many netizens, the men are seen dancing to Shankar Mahadevan-sung ‘Mambazhamam Mambazhamam’ from the Tamil film Pokkiri as they warm up for some exercise in the gym.

👏😄 It is a GYM in IRAN , they play this Tamil song for Warming- up ! pic.twitter.com/DTfAuGNBmp — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) August 12, 2019

The undated two-minute long video was first posted on Twitter by Anu Sehgal on August 12 and has since collected over 9,000 Retweets and over 30,000 Likes.

A slightly extended version was posted by another Twitter user in the comment section and shows the fitness enthusiasts perfectly nailing some Tollywood-style dance moves as they groove to the hit song.

Here is the full video 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/aFIG3fnS1d — ROCKY 🇮🇳 (@Alwaystamil123) August 13, 2019

Many netizens who commented on the posts said the videos were proof of music’s ability to transcend borders and bring different cultures together.

What historic connection do we have with Iran ??- Music- Awesome in KabbadiYou can feel this good connect — Ashwin Doke (@ashwindoke) August 14, 2019

It has a very similar, if not identical Iranian fast musical rhythm. — Sohrab Nizoumi-Berizi (@CyrusP1) August 13, 2019

THANKS! Needed this so I could dance all night and all day! — ✡️ Josh Shahryar ☪️ (@JShahryar) August 14, 2019

Haha this made me laugh they are also using our dance steps — ‏پربھا (@deepsealioness) August 13, 2019

Music has no language 👍 — Kanak 🇮🇳 (@KanakGV) August 14, 2019

Look at them enjoying themselves. This is how it should be. — Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) August 14, 2019

And even Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, vowed to follow suit and make the dance warm-up his “new morning routine.”

Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukral https://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019

Released in 2007, Pokkiri was directed by Prabhu Deva as the Tamil remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokir. It starred Vijay and Asin in the lead roles with Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vadivelu, Sriman and Napoleon playing supporting roles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.