WATCH: Iranian Sister Duo's Persian Rendition of 'Bella Ciao' amid Hijab Protests Goes Viral

The protests in Iran against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after alleged police brutality have intensified. The activists have turned to music to express their anguish. A Persian version of the popular Italian protest song ‘Bella Ciao’, sung by Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The singers’ rendition of the revolutionary song was shared on Instagram on September 16, the day Amini died after three days of hospitalization. According to reports, Mahsa was arrested by Iran's infamous morality police for wearing an improper hijab.

The caption of the post read, “We are not awake until tomorrow.”

Take a look at it here:

The Bolouri sisters belong to Rasht, a province in the country that is seeing one of the most widespread protests against the moral police post Amini’s death. According to reports, demonstrators set fire to pictures of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the streets. Several thousands of Iranian women showed their solidarity and chopped off their hair and burned their hijabs publicly.

According to AFP, more than 75 people have been killed in the Iranian authorities' crackdown against active protests that were sparked by Amini’s death in morality police custody. The report mentioned that in comparison, the Iranian authorities' official death count, remained at 41, which also included several members of the security forces.

Instagram users were moved by the powerful rendition of Bella Ciao and left several positive comments on the post. One user said,” All the sadness has taken over me… Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

A second user said, “The rendition of this beautiful and impressive work was very appropriate and timely. The artists have a beautiful voice”, along with a broken heart emoji.

A third user wrote, “The future of Iran.” Meanwhile, the cover song had amassed 218,000 likes aso far.

