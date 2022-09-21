WATCH: Iranian Students Write Mahsa Amini's Name on Walls Amid Protests

Iranian students are writing Mahsa Amini’s name on the walls and are also putting up posters to invite people to protests. Several videos and images of the women doing the same have gone viral. This comes in as public anger rises in Iran over the death of the young woman who had been arrested by the “morality police,” who enforce a strict dress code. Authorities announced on Friday that Mahsa Amini, 22, died in a hospital after three days in a coma after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13.

Other than the hijab rule, the police provided no explanation as to why Amini was detained, claimed a New York Times report. Speaking to Iranian news outlet, the mother said that her daughter was following the rules and wearing a long, loose robe. She further claimed that Amini was detained as she exited the subway with her brother.

However, the death caused furor in the country amid demonstrations in Tehran, including at several universities, and in Mashhad, the country’s second largest city. Protesters marched down Hijab Street, or “headscarf street,” in central Tehran, denouncing the morality police, according to the ISNA news agency.

Meanwhile, as per a statement issued by Iran’s security forces, Amini suffered a heart attack at the detention centre while receiving educational training on hijab rules. But her family disputed this claim, claiming she was perfectly healthy prior to her arrest.

The victim’s father also criticised the “slow response” of the emergency services, adding: “I believe Mahsa was transferred to the hospital late.” Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said Saturday he had received reports that the emergency services had arrived “immediately” at the scene. “Mahsa apparently had previous physical problems and we have reports that she had undergone brain surgery at the age of five,” Vahidi said.

