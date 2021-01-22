WATCH: Irish Cricketer Kevin O'Brien's Adorable Kids Watching their Dad on TV is Too Pure

You would think that the celebrity kids are used to watching their parents on TV and that it is something as mundane as breakfast to them. But that is not always true, at least not in the case of Kevin O’Brien’s kids.

The star cricketer of Ireland has two very cute kids who love to watch their papa on the television screen. It is understandable given their father has to travel thousands of miles away from them to perform his duty on the field.

In one such heart-warming video, O’Brien’s two kids – a daughter and a younger son – were seen laughing and jumping in excitement to see their father on the television screen, while he was playing for his country in the ODI series against Afghanistan taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

The video was shared by O’Brien himself on his Twitter handle on Thursday. In the 5-second clip, his daughter can be seen shouting in joy as his father donning a green jersey walks about in the field holding the white ball.

The little boy moves closer to the screen, pointing his finger at it in an attempt to touch his father. Seeing him, the older one also goes on to touch her father on the screen.

Check out the happy moment here:

The video has gone viral on the social media platform. It has been viewed more than 177,000 times and liked by over 19000 users. The post has also received a lot of comments from the netizens.

A user mentioned that a father is the first hero for his children.

Comments like “lovely”, “precious moment”, “beautiful”, “happiness”, “cute” and “adorable” were showered on the post by the netizens.

This one user found the video so amusing that he requested the cricketer to pin the post so that he wouldn’t have any trouble looking it up again.

Another user, apart from expressing his joy over the clip, wished the cricketer luck for the remaining two ODI matches in the series.

As it happened, it was not a great day for the all-rounder on the field as his side lost to Afghanistan by 16 runs. Opening for his team, O’Brien could only contribute one run with the bat. He did a bit better with the ball as he gave away just 19 runs in the five overs he bowled. The player, however, failed to pick any wicket in the match.

But for the kids, these teeny tiny details don’t matter. They just got to see their dad.