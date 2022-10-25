WATCH: Irish Junior Boxer Receives Hero's Welcome at School After Winning Gold For the Country

There’s nothing like getting a warm welcome from your own people after an achievement. Irish boxer Tadhg O’Donnell went home to a hero’s welcome after he won gold for Ireland at eh European Junior Championship in Italy. He claimed gold in the 66kg final round held earlier in October, beating Pawel Fabian Urbanksk–from Poland, reported The Irish Sun. The 15-year-old amateur boxer was given an incredible welcome to his school when he returned.

The video of his welcome, posted on Reddit, shows other children at the schools queuing up to receive the boxer amidst a huge round of applause. The 15-year-old was greeted with a guard of honour by the entire school who gathered together to show their support for him.

Take a look at the video here.

According to the Irish publication, the scorecards at the end of the final boxing bout read 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in favour of the young talent. The school’s welcome and the students’ reception for him left him overwhelmed with joy. The same report quoted him as saying: “It meant everything to win European gold.” The gesture was arranged by the school’s head of Physical Education, and the boxer’s rugby coach Mark Crean. O’Donnell praised his coach at Four Kings as the main influence on the win.

The young boxer added that he was “delighted” at the victory. He also talked about the kind of training and perseverance that is required to have a victory like this. He revealed that he “missed so many events” and couldn’t step out with his friends over the “last year”. The boxer added that he spent all that time “training and fighting and it all just felt worth it.”

O’Donnell also shared that the “quality of boxing was high” at the tournament but his training and preparation were all “spot on.” He said that he peaked at the right time, allowing him to clinch the gold medal. His friends cheered him on from the crowd as well, while he was playing the final.

