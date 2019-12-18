Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: 'Irrespawsible' Pet Dog Accidentally Drives its Owner's SUV into a Pond in China

The dog, named Pooch, was sitting inside its owner's car and accidentally shifted the gear of the car, causing it to fall in the nearby pond, Chinese media reported.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
WATCH: 'Irrespawsible' Pet Dog Accidentally Drives its Owner's SUV into a Pond in China
Screenshot from video uploaded by CGTN / YouTube.

A hilarious video of a dog driving a car into a pond has emerged from China.

The incident took place in China’s Zhejiang province and the whole episode was caught on CCTV cameras.

The owner of the car, a local shopkeeper, parked his white SUV and came out to pick a box he had left in his home. He kept the engine running and the trunk of the vehicle open.

The dog, named Pooch, was sitting inside the car and accidentally shifted the gear of the car, causing it to fall in the nearby pond, Chinese media reported.

When the owner came back, he found his car sinking in the pond and the dog trying to get out of the sunroof.

The man, then, with the help of a wooden plank and support of locals, managed to rescue his pet pooch.

Though the dog was safe, there was no confirmation on what happened to the car, the reports added.

Last month, a similar incident has taken place in Florida’s Port St Lucie when residents saw a car moving around in circles in reverse gear.

The locals called up the police who found a black Labrador trapped inside the vehicle.

