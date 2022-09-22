Watch: Irula Tribe’s Method of Extracting Snake Venom Will Surprise You

Are you one of those individuals who get scared of the snakes? A recent video of people from the Irula tribe extracting snake venom, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, will surely send shivers down your spine. What’s astonishing about the video is the fact that they extract the venom with bare hands, without using any protective gear.

“Nothing less than fascinating to see Irula tribes extracting snake venom from snakes like Cobra, Russell’s viper, Krait, etc without harming them. Venom is sold to Pharma companies to make Anti Snake Venom. Set up in 1978 Irula Snake Catcher’s Society has 300 members #TNForest,” Sahu tweeted sharing the video.

In the viral video, a man can be seen holding a venomous snake with its tail and its head. The tribal man then takes the snake close to a plastic container, which is used to collect the venom. After the man moves the serpent near the container, it feels threatened and bites the container, leading to the venom getting collected in it. After successfully extracting the venom another man stamps a mark on the lower body of the snake. It is done to ensure that the same snake will not be caught again to extract venom.

Soon after the viral video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it left Twitterati stunned. One user asked, “Has this been approved by the Government? This may be risky sometimes. Mass awareness is necessary.” Another commented, “He is not wearing any protective gear. Very dangerous.”

The Irula tribe, also known as Iruliga, is found in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka states of India. They are famous for their professional skills in catching snakes. Through their experience and ancestral expertise, they have pertinent knowledge of snakes. The government of India has also granted special rights to the Irula tribe for extracting snake venom.

