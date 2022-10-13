Watch: Is It A Bird? No, Just A Cat Doing The Unthinkable

Animal videos are always one of the trending ones on the internet and when it comes to cats, they have all our attention with their god-like seraphic and transcendent presence. The various myths of cats being worshipped in the ancient Egyptian civilisation and being extraterrestrials only add to the adorability of these furry felines. However, did we mention superheroes as well? Well, the video that we are about to show you sure as well shows a feline whose jumping prowess is no less than that of a Marvel or DC superhero.

This video was shared by IFS Dr Samrat Gowda, who is known to often shares videos and pictures from wildlife settings. In this video, we see a feral cat in snowy surroundings. However, the location is not specified. We all know that cats can jump high and long, feral ones even more so, but can you imagine a jump long enough to cover the distance of a fairly wide stream? Well, if you cannot, be prepared to be amazed by a visually amazing leap that this cat performs to get to the other side of a stream.

The video starts with the feral cat on the bank of a stream of water. After a few seconds of assessment, the cat leaps high and seemingly flies in the air, akin to superheroes like Black Panther and Superman, before crossing the entire width of the stream and landing on the other side. The video is shown in slow motion which enriches the visual appeal of the magnificent jump.

Is it jumping or flying???? pic.twitter.com/XMNI2GB1lg — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 10, 2022

The internet was visibly left impressed and reacted in the form of different comments, some hilarious.

Seems to be defying gravity! Amazing footage! Thanks for sharing. — Davos Catrithos (@catrithos) October 11, 2022

One thing I can understand that is we should maintain distance about 50 feet from this otherwise easily it attacks on us…Tq for this video sir — Vayila Murali (@VayilaMurali) October 10, 2022

Bob Cat bobbing ….. — Zubin Kabraji (@KaccharP) October 11, 2022

Animals Ka Rajanikant Lag Raha Hai Ye, — Nasir Hussain (@nasirkingfisher) October 10, 2022

Well, if rumours of cats planning to take over the world from humans come true someday, this one is certainly going to be at the forefront with its super skills.

