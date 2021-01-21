Watch: Is This Rescued Tigress 'Smoking' in the Wild in Madhya Pradesh? Netizens are Confused

A video in which smoke can be seen coming out of a tigress' mouth has taken the internet by storm. The clip has been shared by an Indian Forest Service official named Praveen Kaswan.

In the short clip, one can see that the big cat is in a truck-like vehicle which is parked in a jungle. A couple of seconds later when the camera is zoomed in on the tigress, one can surely spot smoke coming out of the feline’s mouth.

Soon after she is seen running away in the wild.

The official also revealed that the video is from Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. In subsequent tweets, he mentioned how the tigress was rescued from a well in which she had fallen. He also emphasised on the efforts that were made by the forest department and also lauded them for all the phenomenal work that they do already.

This videos showcases brilliant work done by Forest department staff. Look few are seen in video sitting above.This tigress was rescued safely from a well & then released in wild. Such work involves so many things.All for conservation & far from media spotlight. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 19, 2021

The Indian Forest Service official shared snaps of the rescue process in which it can be seen how the big cat was pulled out of the well. In order to ensure the safety of the animal, a green net was used in the operation.

If you are wondering how she was rescued from a well. pic.twitter.com/3j4wYVymUa — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 20, 2021

A veterinary doctor in the area, Dr Nitin Gupta, has also confirmed the rescue operation. He too confirmed that the incident is of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Giving more details about the rescue he stated that the concerned team was informed by a local in Patour village that a tiger has been spotted inside the well. The team reported to the spot at the earliest and were able to rescue it in the darkness of the night and were able to release it by early morning on January 21. She has been lift in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Yes it is from Bandhavgarh tiger reserve it was rescued on 15 Jan 2021 night .tigress fall in the well of a villager in village patour of BTR. Rescue team rescued from the well and early morning release it in core of patour range of BTR. pic.twitter.com/7YxMcgrCod — Dr.Nitin Gupta (@NitinGu16237676) January 19, 2021

Many people in reply to the post have shared words of appreciation for the forest department. However, there were some apparent animal lovers, who asked Praveen to not reveal the location of the Tiger as it continues to be an endangered species.

Please don’t write the location. We are fighting the extinction of a spices. — Minisha (@desi_chutzpah) January 19, 2021

Sir isn’t it imperative to leave the animal in isolation after migration? I saw this show on @AnimalPlanet where the Rhinos were left alone before they could open their eyes after successfully migrating. It’s a very distressing moment for the animal to see ppl around after waking — Pulkit Sharma (@pulkit77777) January 19, 2021

Some people have also commented about the smoke that is coming out of the tigress’ mouth. A bunch of people reacted to it by saying how majestic she looks in the moment while some have said that this has happened because of the cold weather.

Stunning, Majestic — Mayur (@mdgunner91) January 19, 2021

Her breath is so awesome. — Hemant Waghmare (@optimumtiger) January 19, 2021

Actually tigress entered when was smoking. — righteousness (@righteounesskar) January 20, 2021

Cold weather effect — roshan kumar (@roshanft2) January 19, 2021

For me it's a most beautiful animal. I love it very much. And it is one of the link of life circles of nature. — Sule Makrand (@makrandsule1) January 19, 2021

A few users have also reacted to the post with GIF and emoji reactions along with appreciative adjectives:

Stunning, Majestic — Mayur (@mdgunner91) January 19, 2021

Few days back, in a rather unbelievable and scary incident, a tiger in Bengaluru was spotted pulling off a car’s bumper. It seems the force which the animal applied was such that the car was moving backward when it was pulling hard. In the background of the video, people can be seen shouting, "its pulling it back." From the looks of the clip, it seems that people in another car have recorded the video.