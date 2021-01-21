News18 Logo

Watch: Is This Rescued Tigress 'Smoking' in the Wild in Madhya Pradesh? Netizens are Confused
3-MIN READ

Watch: Is This Rescued Tigress 'Smoking' in the Wild in Madhya Pradesh? Netizens are Confused

Video grab of the tiger. (Credit: Twitter/ @ParveenKaswan )

A couple of seconds later when the camera is zoomed in on the tigress, one can surely spot smoke coming out of the feline’s mouth.

A video in which smoke can be seen coming out of a tigress' mouth has taken the internet by storm. The clip has been shared by an Indian Forest Service official named Praveen Kaswan.

In the short clip, one can see that the big cat is in a truck-like vehicle which is parked in a jungle. A couple of seconds later when the camera is zoomed in on the tigress, one can surely spot smoke coming out of the feline’s mouth.

Soon after she is seen running away in the wild.

The official also revealed that the video is from Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. In subsequent tweets, he mentioned how the tigress was rescued from a well in which she had fallen. He also emphasised on the efforts that were made by the forest department and also lauded them for all the phenomenal work that they do already.

The Indian Forest Service official shared snaps of the rescue process in which it can be seen how the big cat was pulled out of the well. In order to ensure the safety of the animal, a green net was used in the operation.

A veterinary doctor in the area, Dr Nitin Gupta, has also confirmed the rescue operation. He too confirmed that the incident is of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Giving more details about the rescue he stated that the concerned team was informed by a local in Patour village that a tiger has been spotted inside the well. The team reported to the spot at the earliest and were able to rescue it in the darkness of the night and were able to release it by early morning on January 21. She has been lift in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Many people in reply to the post have shared words of appreciation for the forest department. However, there were some apparent animal lovers, who asked Praveen to not reveal the location of the Tiger as it continues to be an endangered species.

Some people have also commented about the smoke that is coming out of the tigress’ mouth. A bunch of people reacted to it by saying how majestic she looks in the moment while some have said that this has happened because of the cold weather.

A few users have also reacted to the post with GIF and emoji reactions along with appreciative adjectives:

Few days back, in a rather unbelievable and scary incident, a tiger in Bengaluru was spotted pulling off a car’s bumper. It seems the force which the animal applied was such that the car was moving backward when it was pulling hard. In the background of the video, people can be seen shouting, "its pulling it back." From the looks of the clip, it seems that people in another car have recorded the video.


