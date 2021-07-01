WATCH: Israel Magician Performs Card Tricks Behind Journalist on Live TV

An Israeli magician has become the embodiment of opportunism after his video circulated around social media this week. The video posted on Reddit shows a reporter engaged in live reporting, however, it is what takes place in the background that catches the viewers’ eyes. A magician or illusion artist realises that he is visible in the frame, and reaches for his pack of cards to do an unsolicited performance while the journalist is engaged in reporting.

The show was performed on Israel’s news channel 13, as the magician did some mind-boggling card tricks in the background. At first, the magician shows the audience the pack of cards that he is holding. He then drops the pack on the floor, one at a time, and lets the audience know that his hands are empty. Showcasing his magical skills, he proceeded to pull an entire deck of cards out of his mouth, before throwing them into the air. All this while, the magician in the red t-shirt made sure he used his facial expressions to communicate with the audience as he stared directly into the camera. After the performance, he walked out of the frame with much grace.

The video was shared on Reddit by u/nahoy9595 on subreddit r/funny. Captioning the post, the user wrote, “He has always been waiting for this live performance.”

Redditors certainly enjoyed the impromptu magic show right in the middle of a news report. Many users commended the magician’s expressions as one user wrote, “His face in the first half was like ‘are you guys seeing this? What are my hands even doing? Is this real?”

While some users wanted to award the magician for truly “stealing the show” as one user commented, “Give him a trophy for stealing the show! LMAO.”

Some users who are into card tricks were even able to guess the magic trick played by the man in the video and said that it was called “backpalming” which is “pretty fun stuff!” Another user wrote, “It’s called card manipulation (or card manip for short). It’s a branch of sleight of hand-based card magic. One of those easy to get started, incredibly difficult to master things.”

What do you think about this magic show?

