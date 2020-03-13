English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Watch: Italians in Lockdown Sing 'Hug Me' from Their Balconies amid Coronavirus Scare

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

A Twitter user even pointed out that the song sung was 'Abbracciame'(that means 'Hug Me'), by Andrea Sannino.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
With the novel coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11, a heartwarming video from Italy has now surfaced online which might leave you in tears.

A viral video that has been doing rounds on social media shows residents, quarantined in a housing block in Naples, a southern city in Italy, singing a chorus from their balconies in a bid to hold up each others' spirit.

Journalist Hannah Murphy took to Twitter to caption the video: "Incredible video of the people of Naples singing together from their balconies during the coronavirus quarantine

#italy #coronavirus."

The tweet went on to attract immense love and support from netizens. A Twitter user even pointed out that the song sung was 'Abbracciame'(that means 'Hug Me'), by Andrea Sannino.

According to reports, Italy has reported a death toll of 1016 from the outbreak of the virus. In the last 24 hours the death toll has seen a rise by 23 per cent, as per the country's Civil Protection Agency on Thursday.

While Italy has been the hardest hit country in Europe, 16 Italian tourists in India have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus case, prompting authorities to tighten controls.

