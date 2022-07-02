WATCH: ITBP Constables Pour All Their Heart into Soulful 'Afreen Afreen' Cover

No matter how old Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s much-loved track Afreen Afreen gets, listening to it always gives us all goosebumps. Now a video, which features two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performing their soulful rendition of the song, has struck a chord with netizens. The video, shared by the official Instagram account of ITBP, shows constable Vikram Jeet Singh intensely singing the mesmerising song, as another constable A Neli accompanies him on the guitar.

The video opens with Neli soothingly playing the introductory tunes of the song, after which Vikram starts. Both the officials in the uniform perform so beautifully that the video will keep you enthralled till the end. There is a high chance that you will end up playing it on a loop. While posting the captivating clip on their social media, the border police force wrote in the caption, “Gaate Gunagunaate Himveer (singing Himveer) Afreen afreen…Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar.”

Flaunting the musical talent of the Himveers, the now-viral video has delighted people to such an extent that the comments section was flooded with users asking for more such videos. While many lauded the police personnel, several tagged Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the comments section. One user wrote, “Can't stop listening.” Another commented, “Arreeyyy….This is soooo good…I can’t stop watching the video,” and ended with a handful of red heart and heart-eye emoticons.

A third user wrote, “I literally got goosebumps….as soon as he started singing.” Even Indian boxer Manisha Moun acknowledged the video, as she commented, “So sweet,” and ended it with a handful of heart-eye emoticons.

The original Afreen Afreen was penned by Javed Akhtar and was composed and sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The ghazal song etched its presence in the hearts of the people on both sides of the border and gained immense popularity. But it went crazy viral after it was recreated by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s nephew in season 9 of Coke Studio. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang it in collaboration with Momina Mustehsan.

