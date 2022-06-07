WATCH: ITBP Soldiers Perform Yoga in Snow-covered Mountains of Uttarakhand

Ahead of the International Day Of Yoga, June 21, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers practised yoga at an altitude of 22,850 feet in the snow-capped mountains of Uttarakhand’s Mount Abi Gamin. According to ANI, the event was organised last week where the group of ITBP soldiers practised high altitude yoga. Dressed in red jackets and olive green pants, the group of 14-member ITBP mountaineers practised yoga for 20 minutes amidst snow on June 1 and recorded the highest high-altitude yoga practice session.

Sharing the pictures of the impressive yoga session at the Himalayan range, ITBP tweeted on Monday, “New record of practising Yoga at high altitude by ITBP. Himveers of ITBP demonstrates Yoga practice ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022 with the theme, Yoga for Humanity at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin.”

New record of practicing Yoga at high altitude by ITBP. #Himveers of ITBP demonstrate Yoga practice ahead of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 with the theme: '#YogaforHumanity' at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin.#YogaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eHWE0qO1zJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 6, 2022

The group could be seen practising Surya Namaskar in the snow-covered mountains. In a previous tweet shared on Sunday, the group also celebrated their mountaineering expedition. The tweet featured a video where the group was posing with the Indian flag. The caption accompanying the video read, “View after the successful summit by ITBP at Mount Abi Gamin (24,131 ft), Uttarakhand on June 2, 2022. Mount Nanda Devi and Kamet are also seen. ITBP holds the unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the past six decades.”

बद्री विशाल की जय! View after successful summit by ITBP at Mount Abi Gamin (24,131 ft), Uttarakhand on 2 June, 2022. Mount Nanda Devi & Kamet also seen. ITBP holds a unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the past 6 decades. pic.twitter.com/xRqUFxWIW6 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 5, 2022

To mark the World Environment Day, on June 5, the ITBP soldiers in Sikkim organised a cleanliness drive at Gurudongmar Lake. The lake is one of the highest lakes in the world, situated at an elevation of 5,430 metres. It is located in the Great Himalayas in the Mangan District of Sikkim. Sharing pictures of the cleanliness drive, ITBP wrote, “11th Battalion ITBP, Sikkim celebrated the World Environment Day along with cleanliness drive at Gurudongmar Lake in association with local population and tourists.”

11th Battalion ITBP, Sikkim celebrated the #WorldEnvironmentDay along with cleanliness drive at Gurudongmar Lake in association with local population and tourists.#WorldEnvironmentDay2022 pic.twitter.com/dHmQR7OVKA — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 5, 2022

