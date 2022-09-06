WATCH: It's Seal vs Dog in a Game of 'Catch The Ball' at The Beach in California

A contest between a seal and a dog to catch the ball first is the internet’s latest object of affection. A video of this cute competition was shot by surf photographer Dave Nelson who was out on a sunny day at the Santa Cruz beach in California.

In the clip, the seal is in the water but is interested in the happenings on the shore. On the shore is Dave’s dog who is ready to play some catch. With all his attention on the ball in Dave’s hand, the dog is hopping around in excitement. Meanwhile, the seal is also bobbing in the water with its head erect.

Moments later, Dave throws the ball and off goes both the animals towards it. The seal is seen gaining full momentum and heading towards the ball. The dog, too, runs towards the ball and hops in the water to swim the rest of the distance. The battle ends as the dog emerges as the winner and returns with the ball in its mouth.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Surf photographer Dave Nelson got a video of a seal chasing after a ball with his dog on the beach in Santa Cruz.”

The video has managed to amass more than 10 lakh views with tens of thousands of users reacting with likes, retweets, and comments. “Seals are just water dogs,” said one user.

Chiming in with the same sentiment, another wrote, “Seals are just sea puppies.”

One user tagged the video as a timeline cleanser.

“This is the best thing I will see on the internet today,” claims one user.

“Living on the coast I have seen some crazy stuff, but this takes the cake,” read a comment.

One person exclaimed, “This makes me so happy!”

So, what are your thoughts on this hearty game of chase?

