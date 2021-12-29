Watch: Jakarta Man Struck by Lightning in Horrifying Video, Miraculously Survives

As much as we like to romanticize thunderstorms and lightning, we can safely assume that most of us appreciate their beauty from indoors rather than be outside, vulnerable to them. Then there are those whose line of work compels them to remain outdoors during thunderclaps, exposing themselves to the related hazards. A 35-year old security guard in Jakarta is one of the unfortunate ones who had a near-death experience after he was struck by lightning while on duty.

The whole incident, which was captured on CCTV shows the man holding an umbrella and walking down an open factory area. After a few seconds, a massive bolt of lightning strikes the man and we see sparks fly all over, following which the man falls down on the ground. Although he does makes an attempt to get to his feet, he fails to do so and soon becomes motionless having lost consciousness. His colleagues who were nearby are seen immediately running towards him to help him. The 30-second video was later shared on social media and became viral. The post also cautioned people not to use cellular or radio equipment in midst of rainfall or a thunderstorm.

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live.

The security guard, who is employed in a company dealing with heavy machinery, was immediately rushed to a local hospital. His hands had suffered some burns but he survived the mishap. After initially being treated at the hospital for hand burns for four days, he was discharged. He is now resting at home and recovering. The man was fortunate enough to miraculously survive the deadly lightning strike.

The security guard had a walkie talkie on him when the lightning struck him and some are of the opinion that it was the reason that attracted the bolt of lightning. Others have speculated that it was the umbrella that did it.

