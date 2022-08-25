WATCH: Jalpaiguri Policemen Carry School Children At Waterlogged Street Amid Heavy Rainfall

One hour of rain and the state highway of Jalpaiguri’s Metli area was waterlogged. Naturally, a number of school children were stuck midway. The Jalpaiguri police reached the area and felt that there was no way by which the water would subside over the next two to three hours.

Suddenly, the police contingent felt at that moment that they needed to take these children to their school. One by one, the police personnel carried all children and helped them reach their school.

This incident took place at Chalsha Metly State highway. Not only did they literally carried children of two schools, but also cleared the area. Speaking to News18, Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta said, “It is the incident of yesterday afternoon. Due to heavy rainfall, the water level increased at Kurti river near hotel celebration near Aibheel TE and water started flowing over the road.”

He further added, “At that time, students of Matteli Hindi School and Bengali school were returning to their home and got stuck at the place. They were rescued with the help of police team and some local people and were able to cross the water logged road and go home. The students were about 100 in number. I congratulate the police persons involved in this rescue mission. Local people were very happy seeing police carrying their children.”

Local panchayat member Vidyas Khetiya said, “This is really good, we thank them, the way they took our children is commendable.”

Water logging is major problem in this area and locals were happy that the police took different initiative to ensure kids reached their school.

