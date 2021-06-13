Watch: Jamie Lever as 'Desi Shakira' Hilariously Recreates 'Hips Don’t Lie' in Amusing Video

Well, known actor and comedian Jonny Lever have given excellent performances that have always cracked us up, topped with exceptional one-liners, apt expressions, and body language. Taking his legacy forward, his kids have taken social media by storm with their quirky videos, hilarious sketches, and father-kids trio dancing to groovy tunes. Johnny’s daughter Jamie Lever has become the internet’s favourite, thanks to her equally spot-on expressions, funny content, and entertaining dance sequences along with her bother, Jesse Lever.

In her latest Instagram Reel, Jamie has taken up the role of desi Shakira, the Columbian Hips Don’t Lie singer and can be seen flaunting her beautiful curls as she sings and dances to a Hindi parody version of the superhit song. With a special appearance by Jesse, the clip shows her dressed in an athleisure outfit with a hoodie tied around her waist, belly dancing to the tunes of Hips Don’t Lie but with a major twist. The original lyrics were replaced by verses about food dishes like aloo sabzi and rogan josh.

“Tel thora kam daalo re, Aloo ki sabzi add karo aur Rogan Josh bana lo,” she sings before Jesse appears on the screen to sing ‘Shakira Shakira.’ Pushing his head out the frame, she continues to sing, “Oh baby when you eat like that, you make a woman go mad, thora sa fried rice aur chilli prawn, come one, put it in my body.”

Check out the video here:

The clip has received tons of appreciation and compliments from her fans who were in awe of her vocals and received over 45,000 likes. Even actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari wrote that he found Shakira’s entry funny. One of her fans asked how could be so talented and good at everything she does, while another wrote that she has been listening to it on repeat.

Another fan called her “Indian Shakira Jackson” referring to her singing skills and amazing dance moves.

