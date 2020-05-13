Watch: Japanese Experiment Shows How COVID-19 Can Spread in Buffet Lines of Restaurants

Even as the world continues to try and grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak, Japan's national broadcaster NHK has conducted an experiment that successfully demonstrates how SARS-CoV-2 can spread in buffets and gatherings.

In the wake of several Japanese cruise ships becoming hotbeds for COVID-19 infection, NHK teamed up with infectious disease experts to map the spread of the virus in crowded eating locations such as buffet linea at restaurants or cruise ships.

The experimenters chose ten participants who were asked to pick and eat food from a buffet line which included several food items and beverages. One of the participants, however, was marled with fluorescent paint on his palm which can only be visible in darkness or under blacklights.

NHK, Japan's national broadcasting agency recently conducted an experiment to see how SARS-CoV-2 may have spread on cruise ships at buffet venues, using fluorescent paint to show how germs may have spread https://t.co/Y7sxMBYVZy pic.twitter.com/3XlOlXXMKS — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 9, 2020

The person was asked to mingle with the others. By the end of 30 minutes, experiments turned off the light to trace the trajectory of the fluorescent paint during the course of the meal. They found that bits of the paint had found their way on almost all persons present in the room as well on several items on the buffet table.

The experiment is meant to display the rapid and inevitable transmission of coronavirus in crowded locations when an infected person is part of the crowd.

The video was shared on social media and has been going viral since. Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the world rose to 4.26 million. Japan has been able to somewhat restrict the spread of the virus with a total of 16,049 positive cases.