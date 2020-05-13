BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Japanese Experiment Shows How COVID-19 Can Spread in Buffet Lines of Restaurants

The experiment demonstrates how COVID-19 could spread in crowded eating places such as buffet lines | Image credit: Twitter

The experiment demonstrates how COVID-19 could spread in crowded eating places such as buffet lines | Image credit: Twitter

Japan's national broadcaster NHK has conducted an experiment that successfully demonstrates how SARS-CoV-2 can spread in buffets and gatherings.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

Even as the world continues to try and grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak, Japan's national broadcaster NHK has conducted an experiment that successfully demonstrates how SARS-CoV-2 can spread in buffets and gatherings.

In the wake of several Japanese cruise ships becoming hotbeds for COVID-19 infection, NHK teamed up with infectious disease experts to map the spread of the virus in crowded eating locations such as buffet linea at restaurants or cruise ships.

The experimenters chose ten participants who were asked to pick and eat food from a buffet line which included several food items and beverages. One of the participants, however, was marled with fluorescent paint on his palm which can only be visible in darkness or under blacklights.

The person was asked to mingle with the others. By the end of 30 minutes, experiments turned off the light to trace the trajectory of the fluorescent paint during the course of the meal. They found that bits of the paint had found their way on almost all persons present in the room as well on several items on the buffet table.

The experiment is meant to display the rapid and inevitable transmission of coronavirus in crowded locations when an infected person is part of the crowd.

The video was shared on social media and has been going viral since. Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the world rose to 4.26 million. Japan has been able to somewhat restrict the spread of the virus with a total of 16,049 positive cases.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading