WATCH: Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 Lakh on Costume to Look Like a Dog

Undergoing surgeries and opting for cosmetic treatments has become common for people who want to look their best. A man in Japan too spent Rs 12 lakh to achieve a look that he always wanted. However, he did not want a celebrity look but rather transformed himself into a dog. Twitter user toco eevee has left everyone scratching their head after he uploaded the pictures of his transformation. The man did not go for any medical procedure but managed to accomplish his desire by wearing a costume.

The costume was tailored by a professional agency called Zeppet that helped him look like a collie that is a dog breed. According to local Japanese news portal news.mynavi, Zeppet is known for making sculptures for advertisements, movies, and amusement parks. The agency also provides costumes of famous mascots in Japan and makes TV outfits as well.

Reportedly, Toko spent 2 million Yen or approximately Rs 12 lakh on the costume which took 40 days to make. Talking about his peculiar transformation, Toko told news.mynavi “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put on my taste and costume.” Toko said that he likes quadrupedal animals “especially the cute ones.”

Toko even has a YouTube channel where he has uploaded several videos while wearing his dog costume.

He chose to look like a dog as it was a big animal which was also close to him. Moreover, a costume of a dog would have looked more realistic than other animals, according to Toko. He added that long-haired dogs can help hide his human features and hence he went for his favorite dog breed, a collie.

Speaking about the comfort level of his costume, Toko said that although the movement is quite restricted in it, one can still move. He also highlighted that moving too much while wearing the costume will spoil the dog look.

