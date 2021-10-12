WATCH: Japanese Puffer Fish Constructs Patterns on Ocean Floor to Attract Lover

To grab the attention of its lover, Japanese puffer fish does something that no other animal does. It constructs a masterpiece on the seafloor that is so spectacular, it might make you question your own attempts at impressing your lover. A video by BBC Earth, which captured the labour of love put in by a Japanese puffer fish, was shared on Twitter last weekend. Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared the two minute and 17 second video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “The Japanese Puffer Fish is probably nature’s greatest artist Fish. To grab a female’s attention he creates something that defies belief.”

The video shows how the tiny marine animal works 24 hours a week to create a breathtaking pattern of ornate circles with its fins. The puffer fish starts ploughing the sand, breaking it up into fine particles. It then picks up the shells found around its creation with its mouth and uses it to decorate the ridges which he constructed. The Japanese puffer fish certainly has no time to rest since the water currents pose a threat to its creation. Hence it works and makes sure that his masterpiece is on fleek. The BBC Earth footage mentions that nowhere else in nature does an animal construct something as complex and perfect as this.

The Japanese 🇯🇵 Puffer Fish is probably nature's greatest artist 🐟To grab a female’s attention he creates something that defies belief 😲 pic.twitter.com/AiuQY9XzhN — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 9, 2021

The video has been viewed over 3.1 million times since it was shared on Twitter. Netizens are certainly impressed by Japanese puffer fish’s dedication to impressing its female mates. As one user commented, “Now that’s a keeper.” Another user commented, “OMG (Oh my God). That is incredible. His work definitely got noticed. Amazing.”

Now that's a keeper.— Chloe Andrews (@Voltairewarned) October 12, 2021

OMG!! That is incredible!! His work definitely got noticed!!! Amazing! Love BBC♥️— Dawna Palfreyman (@DawnaPalfreyman) October 11, 2021

I'm rooting for him, lol.— trikkie1 (@trikkie1) October 11, 2021

Complimenting the intricate pattern constructed by the Japanese puffer fish, another user wrote, “Astonishing indeed. What an intelligent display.”

Astonishing indeed. What an intelligent display!— AyéView (@Cr3stAye) October 11, 2021

The Japanese Puffer fish are only about 12 centimeters or five inches in length but the formations they make measure about two meters or seven feet in diameter. After the male fish is finished creating the circles, females come to inspect them and if they like what they see, they reproduce with the males.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.