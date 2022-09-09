WATCH: Japanese Train Runs on Fuel Generated From Ramen Soup

An open-top sightseeing train in Japan has become the talk of the town for the source it draws its energy from. The train that takes tourists on a sightseeing journey on Kyushu Islands runs on fuel derived from Ramen soup.

The idea for this unique biodiesel fuel was birthed by Masumi Nishida, founder of Nishida Shoun, the company that developed the biofuel. Using the lard extracted from discarded ramen soup and used cooking oil, Nishida invented the biofuel, which now powers the sight-seeing locomotive.

The recipe of this biodiesel involves mixing discarded Tempura oil and the lard extracted from Tonkotsu, a type of pork bone broth, and ramen soup. The mixture, after undergoing a chemical process, churns out a fuel that is capable of running the engine of the locomotive.

Here is the video:

The railroad company ran several tests in mid-June and saw that the engine had no problem deriving energy from the biodiesel. In addition to this, the fuel did not produce black smoke or the strong smell that generally follows the burning up of conventional diesel. The cost of producing biodiesel was also similar to that of diesel available.

As a result, the company set their locomotive on its first journey on August 1. As per the report of a Japan National Daily, the surroundings of the train, upon starting of the engine, was filled with the aroma of stir-fried oil. As per the owner of the company, it smelled like fried rice.

The fuel comes to light at a time when environmental concerns have gotten louder than ever before. The company currently buys cooking oil waste from 2,000 restaurants and manages to produce 3,000 litres of fuel per day, as per a report by Kyodo News. With the invention of biofuel, the company also solved the problem of cooking oil disposal which used to cost money.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here