Watch: Japanese Woman Uses Invisibility Cloak To Disappear on Camera

All the ardent fans of the Harry Potter film franchise must surely be aware of his most prized possession – the invisibility cloak. What if we told you that there was someone out there with a real one? Yes, you read that right. A Japanese woman seems to have acquired an invisibility cloak, which she does not shy away from showing off. A video of the woman flaunting the same has gone viral on social media and has got the internet talking.

The video has been shared by the Twitter handle Enezator with the caption, “Japanese scientists discovered invisibility.” It shows a young Japanese woman in an office environment. She is seen holding what appears to be a thin transparent veil. However, the veil works exactly like a cloaking device as it makes her go invisible when she holds it across her body. She then uses the mysterious piece of cloth to cover her entire body, right from head to toe, to go fully invisible.

While it appears like the woman has jumped straight out of the Harry Potter universe, owning an invisibility cloak, it is in all probability, the result of some first-class digital editing with the use of a green screen. So far, the video has received over 11 million views and has been retweeted 24,000 times. While some people in the comments section have been left scratching their heads over the supposed miracle, many have pointed out that it is just the use of green screen technology.

One of the users went ahead and posted a video of a man from another part of the world, using the same trick, and jokingly asserted that it was not the Japanese who discovered it.

Well, we bet we had you convinced for a minute that there was some magic at play here.

So, what are your thoughts on the viral video?

