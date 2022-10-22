WATCH: Japanese YouTubers Dancing to RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' Win the Internet

The blockbuster hit RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is progressively rising to fame on a worldwide scale. The film’s craze has now migrated to Japan, where it will be released on October 21. The lead cast, JR NTR, and Ram Charan along with Rajamouli recently flew to Japan to promote the film prior to its release in the country.

And now the film’s chartbuster song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has become a craze amongst Japanese fans. Recently, Mayo, a popular YouTuber from Japan released a new video in which she recreates the signature moves to show her admiration for the blockbuster song.

Following her interviews with Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, the YouTuber filmed a video of herself and her friend dancing to the song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ “After the interview with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli, for RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home, Thank you Kaketaku for always having my back!” she said in the caption of the video she shared.

The video has garnered more than 3,700 likes and over 45,800 views since being shared. Over 600 individuals have retweeted the post, the majority of whom have complimented the actor.

Mayo’s friend Kaketaku mirrored her moves in the video. Furthermore, he uploaded a photo of himself with the RRR team and stated, “I joined Mayo interview, danced and gave Japanese gifts I’m glad to hear they had fun! Finally, RRR will be released tomorrow in Japan!!!!

Prior to the Oscars, Rajamouli was busy marketing his movie. Post which, the top entertainment agency in Hollywood, CAA, signed him. The director and the two lead stars are currently in Japan promoting the movie after being seen doing so in the US a month ago. The movie has been favourably welcomed by Japan, just as it had in the United States.

One user wrote, “RRR in the land of the Rising Sun – this is super cute.“

#RRR in the land of the Rising Sun – this is super cute 🙂https://t.co/x3QMWn4JWu — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) October 22, 2022

”Japanese RRR fans did numerous dance forms with the beat of naatu naatu,” read another comment.

Japanese RRR fans did numerous dance forms with the beat of naatu naatu https://t.co/xC0Zkvkm3M — Sujata (@Sushant35919224) October 21, 2022

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here