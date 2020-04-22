BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Jellyfish Glides Through the Transparent Waters of Venice Canals in Mesmerising Video

Image credits: Reuters.

Image credits: Reuters.

Low tide and low traffic have increased water transparency and made it possible to observe marine life directly in the centre of Venice - an unexpected positive side effect of the pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
Share this:

A biologist was able to film a mesmerising video of a jellyfish gliding between reflections of Venetian palaces on Easter Sunday (April 12) in Venice, Italy.

Andrea Mangoni told Reuters that recent low tide and low traffic had increased water transparency and made it possible to observe marine life directly in the centre of the city, an unexpected positive side effect of the pandemic.

"I was able to film a jellyfish that was swimming close to the San Marco square, only few inches below the water surface," he said.

Reuters asked specialists about the presence of jellyfish in the lagoons of Venice.

According to Attilio Rinaldi, an adjunct professor from the Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences at the Italy's University of Bologna, the species seen in the video, the rhisostoma pulmo, is very common in the upper Adriatic and could enter the Venetian canals through tidal flows that connect the upper Adriatic to the lagoon.

Maciej Manko from the Department of Marine Plankton Research Institute of the Oceanography University of Gdansk, Poland, explained that previous research has shown this type of jellyfish can travel through networks of natural channels easily, so it would be possible for the species to get into the Venetian canals.

Mangoni's underwater video shows a range of other acquatic life in the city's unusual still canals, just days ahead of Earth Day that will be marked all over the world on April 22.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,704,492

    +45,345*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,563,384

    +87,543*

  • Cured/Discharged

    681,477

    +35,044*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,415

    +7,154*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres