WATCH: Jellyfish Glides Through the Transparent Waters of Venice Canals in Mesmerising Video

A biologist was able to film a mesmerising video of a jellyfish gliding between reflections of Venetian palaces on Easter Sunday (April 12) in Venice, Italy.

Andrea Mangoni told Reuters that recent low tide and low traffic had increased water transparency and made it possible to observe marine life directly in the centre of the city, an unexpected positive side effect of the pandemic.

"I was able to film a jellyfish that was swimming close to the San Marco square, only few inches below the water surface," he said.

Reuters asked specialists about the presence of jellyfish in the lagoons of Venice.

According to Attilio Rinaldi, an adjunct professor from the Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences at the Italy's University of Bologna, the species seen in the video, the rhisostoma pulmo, is very common in the upper Adriatic and could enter the Venetian canals through tidal flows that connect the upper Adriatic to the lagoon.

Maciej Manko from the Department of Marine Plankton Research Institute of the Oceanography University of Gdansk, Poland, explained that previous research has shown this type of jellyfish can travel through networks of natural channels easily, so it would be possible for the species to get into the Venetian canals.

Mangoni's underwater video shows a range of other acquatic life in the city's unusual still canals, just days ahead of Earth Day that will be marked all over the world on April 22.